Chris Brown Is Back With "Breezy (Deluxe)" Ft. Anderson .Paak, Davido, Lil Durk, Lil Baby & more

Weeks after he delivered his latest album Breezy,Chris Brown is back. The record hosted features from Brown's fellow hitmakers including Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Bleu, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and more—and it was all the rage among Brown's fans and peers. However, when Brown announced the arrival of Breezy (Deluxe), he seemed a tad frustrated with the lack of support.

“July 8th [Breezy] deluxe album, not that [it] matters…,” he wrote. “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis].” Brown added, “I’m back on my gangsta sh*t...It’s BRACKIN at all Times."

Regardless of the original album's sales numbers, Breezy has been applauded as an album that continues to show the evolving talents of the Pop-R&B icon. This deluxe pack arrives with nine new songs, so stream the update to Breezy and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Till The Wheels Fall Off ft. Capella Grey, Lil Durk

2. CAB (Catch a Body) ft. Fivio Foreign

3. Pitch Black

4. Possessive ft. Lil Wayne, Bleu

5. Addicted ft. Lil Baby

6. Call Me Every Day ft. WizKid

7. Closure ft. H.E.R.

8. Need You Right Here ft. Bryson Tiller

9. Sex Memories ft. Ella Mai

10. Hmhmm ft. EST Gee

11. Psychic ft. Jack Harlow

12. Show It ft. Blxst

13. Sleep At Night

14. Passing Time

15. WE (Warm Embrace)

16. Forbidden

17. Bad Then A Beach ft. Tory Lanez

18. Survive The Night

19. Dream

20. Slide

21. Harder

22. On Some New Sh*t

23. Luckiest Man

24. Iffy

25. Hit My Line

26. Inner Peace ft. Anderson .Paak

27. Talm' Bout

28. Hate Me Tomorrow

29. Hate Being Human

30. Nobody Has To Know ft. Davido

31. Special Delivery

32. Petty

33. In The City