Chris Brown Is Back With "Breezy (Deluxe)" Ft. Anderson .Paak, Davido, Lil Durk, Lil Baby & more

Weeks after he delivered his latest album Breezy,Chris Brown is back. The record hosted features from Brown's fellow hitmakers including Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Bleu, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and more—and it was all the rage among Brown's fans and peers. However, when Brown announced the arrival of Breezy (Deluxe), he seemed a tad frustrated with the lack of support.
“July 8th [Breezy] deluxe album, not that [it] matters…,” he wrote. “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis].” Brown added, “I’m back on my gangsta sh*t...It’s BRACKIN at all Times."
Regardless of the original album's sales numbers, Breezy has been applauded as an album that continues to show the evolving talents of the Pop-R&B icon. This deluxe pack arrives with nine new songs, so stream the update to Breezy and share your thoughts.
Tracklist
1. Till The Wheels Fall Off ft. Capella Grey, Lil Durk
2. CAB (Catch a Body) ft. Fivio Foreign
3. Pitch Black
4. Possessive ft. Lil Wayne, Bleu
5. Addicted ft. Lil Baby
6. Call Me Every Day ft. WizKid
7. Closure ft. H.E.R.
8. Need You Right Here ft. Bryson Tiller
9. Sex Memories ft. Ella Mai
10. Hmhmm ft. EST Gee
11. Psychic ft. Jack Harlow
12. Show It ft. Blxst
13. Sleep At Night
14. Passing Time
15. WE (Warm Embrace)
16. Forbidden
17. Bad Then A Beach ft. Tory Lanez
18. Survive The Night
19. Dream
20. Slide
21. Harder
22. On Some New Sh*t
23. Luckiest Man
24. Iffy
25. Hit My Line
26. Inner Peace ft. Anderson .Paak
27. Talm' Bout
28. Hate Me Tomorrow
29. Hate Being Human
30. Nobody Has To Know ft. Davido
31. Special Delivery
32. Petty
33. In The City