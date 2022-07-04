Chris Brown took to Instagram, Sunday, to complain about the lack of coverage for his recent album, Breezy, and says that outlets only care about him when there are negative stories to cover. The Grammy Award-winning artist explained his opinion and revealed that the deluxe version of Breezy is coming out soon in a post on his story.

“July 8th [Breezy] deluxe album, not that [it] matters…,” he wrote. “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis].”



“I’m back on my gangsta shit...It’s BRACKIN at all Times," he added in a second post.

Breezy was released on June 24, 2022, and features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tory Lanez, and more. The project serves as a follow-up to his 2019 album Indigo. It peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart and was able to move 72,000 equivalent album units.

One of the negative stories about Brown that saw substantial coverage, earlier this year, was the $20 million lawsuit filed against him accusing him of rape. Brown denied the allegations, labeling them, "real bullshit."

"I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]," he wrote at the time. "Whenever im releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullshit."

Chris Brown will be co-headlining a tour with Lil Baby, later this summer.

