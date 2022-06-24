Chris Brown Delivers "Breezy" Ft. Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tory Lanez

After massively rolling out his new album in recent weeks, we finally have a new album from Chris Brown. The R&B icon has been cranking out hits for decades as he has spent most of his life on the charts, and his latest effort, Breezy, shows that he has no plans on slowing down. Brown has already shared singles like "WE (Warm Embrace)" and his WizKid-assisted favorite "Call Me Every Day," but now his dedicated fanbase can enjoy what Breezy has to offer in its totality.

Unsurprisingly, the record arrives stacked with heavy-hitting features from Brown's fellow hitmakers including Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Bleu, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and more.

Stream Chris Brown's anticipated Breezy album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Wheels Fall Off ft. Capella Grey, Lil Durk

2. CAB ft. Fivio Foreign

3. Pitch Black ft. Anderson .Paak

4. Possessive ft. Lil Wayne, Bleu

5. Addicted ft. Lil Baby

6. Call Me Every Day ft. WizKid

7. Closure ft. H.E.R.

8. Need You Right Here ft. Bryson Tiller

9. Sex Memories ft. Ella Mai

10. Hmhmm ft. EST Gee

11. Psychic ft. Jack Harlow

12. Show It ft. Blxst

13. Sleep At Night

14. Passing Time

15. WE (Warm Embrace)

16. Forbidden

17. Bad Then A ft. Tory Lanez

18. Survive The Night

19. Dream

20. Slide

21. Harder

22. On Some New Sh*t

23. Luckiest Man

24. Iffy