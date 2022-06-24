Chris Brown Delivers "Breezy" Ft. Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tory Lanez

After massively rolling out his new album in recent weeks, we finally have a new album from Chris Brown. The R&B icon has been cranking out hits for decades as he has spent most of his life on the charts, and his latest effort, Breezy, shows that he has no plans on slowing down. Brown has already shared singles like "WE (Warm Embrace)" and his WizKid-assisted favorite "Call Me Every Day," but now his dedicated fanbase can enjoy what Breezy has to offer in its totality.
Unsurprisingly, the record arrives stacked with heavy-hitting features from Brown's fellow hitmakers including Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Bleu, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and more.
Stream Chris Brown's anticipated Breezy album and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. Wheels Fall Off ft. Capella Grey, Lil Durk
2. CAB ft. Fivio Foreign
3. Pitch Black ft. Anderson .Paak
4. Possessive ft. Lil Wayne, Bleu
5. Addicted ft. Lil Baby
6. Call Me Every Day ft. WizKid
7. Closure ft. H.E.R.
8. Need You Right Here ft. Bryson Tiller
9. Sex Memories ft. Ella Mai
10. Hmhmm ft. EST Gee
11. Psychic ft. Jack Harlow
12. Show It ft. Blxst
13. Sleep At Night
14. Passing Time
15. WE (Warm Embrace)
16. Forbidden
17. Bad Then A ft. Tory Lanez
18. Survive The Night
19. Dream
20. Slide
21. Harder
22. On Some New Sh*t
23. Luckiest Man
24. Iffy