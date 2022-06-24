mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chris Brown Delivers "Breezy" Ft. Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tory Lanez

Erika Marie
June 24, 2022 00:06
702 Views
172
11
CoverCover

Breezy
Chris Brown

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
66% (11)
Rate
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

The stacked project ushers in a new era for the R&B icon.


After massively rolling out his new album in recent weeks, we finally have a new album from Chris Brown. The R&B icon has been cranking out hits for decades as he has spent most of his life on the charts, and his latest effort, Breezy, shows that he has no plans on slowing down. Brown has already shared singles like "WE (Warm Embrace)" and his WizKid-assisted favorite "Call Me Every Day," but now his dedicated fanbase can enjoy what Breezy has to offer in its totality. 

Unsurprisingly, the record arrives stacked with heavy-hitting features from Brown's fellow hitmakers including Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Bleu, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and more. 

Stream Chris Brown's anticipated Breezy album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Wheels Fall Off ft. Capella Grey, Lil Durk
2. CAB ft. Fivio Foreign
3. Pitch Black ft. Anderson .Paak
4. Possessive ft. Lil Wayne, Bleu
5. Addicted ft. Lil Baby
6. Call Me Every Day ft. WizKid
7. Closure ft. H.E.R.
8.  Need You Right Here ft. Bryson Tiller
9. Sex Memories ft. Ella Mai
10. Hmhmm ft. EST Gee
11. Psychic ft. Jack Harlow
12. Show It ft. Blxst
13. Sleep At Night
14. Passing Time
15. WE (Warm Embrace)
16. Forbidden
17. Bad Then A ft. Tory Lanez
18. Survive The Night
19. Dream
20. Slide
21. Harder
22. On Some New Sh*t
23. Luckiest Man
24. Iffy

Chris Brown Tory Lanez Anderson .Paak Bryson Tiller Lil Wayne Capella Grey Lil Durk Fivio Foreign Lil Baby H.E.R. WizKid Ella Mai EST Gee jack harlow Blxst Jack Harlow
11 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Chris Brown Delivers "Breezy" Ft. Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tory Lanez
172
11
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject