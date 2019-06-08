Drake and Chris Brown have an interesting history together. The two were once friends who began beefing over Rihanna, allegedly, but recently patched things up in 2018. It's unsure what led the two former nemeses to make amends but at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. The two of them are back to their respective careers and have new music coming out together. Fans have been waiting for this highly-anticipated collaboration for a minute now.

Drake and Chris Brown's single premiered last night on a few radio stations. Tonight, the two will unleash the single in its entirety on streaming platforms. Before it officially arrives, the two shared the cover art on their social media pages and Drizzy seemed to tease a bar or two off of the single. "Flew the coup at 17 no guidance," he wrote. "Breezy x The Boy." Breezy also shared the cover art and declared summer has officially started.

"No Guidance" is set to be the latest single off of Chris Brown's 30-track upcoming album, Indigo. Breezy's latest project is set to arrive on June 28th and much like his previous album, he has some major artists on it. Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy are featured on the single, "Wobble Up" but Breezy also recruited Joyner Lucas, Lil Wayne, Tyga, H.E.R," and many, many more.