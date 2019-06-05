Chris Brown has been building his ambitious Indigo from the ground up. Given his status in the game, Breezy had all manner of favors to call in, hitting Joyner Lucas, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, and of course, Drake. Over the years, the pair have enjoyed a lengthy and somewhat tumultuous relationship, lined with brawls, bottles, reunions, Twitter beef, passive aggression, praise, concerts, and much more. Yet today, both men have grown closer as friends and collaborators, having officially linked up to deliver what is, by Brown's own estimation, a summer banger for the ages.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Breezy shared a photograph of himself and Drake, along with a hype-inducing caption: "SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET ALOT HOTTER!" While his commentary works as a standalone observation of a well-known environmental phenomenon, it also speaks to the arrival of a sensual single, destined to score parties and dancefloors until the passage of August. Perhaps the fact that he's teasing it this morning indicates an imminent release - after all, it's been a while since "Wobble Up" hit the market.

Are you looking forward to Chris Brown and Drake's latest concoction? We already know at least one person who has been waiting his entire life for this moment, having gazed up at the night sky while muttering prayers on a nightly basis. Hopefully, whatever Chris and Drake have delivered lives up to the hype - sound off in the comments if you're ready for this one.