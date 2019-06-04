In a move that many others wouldn't even consider, Chris Brown just shared his upcoming album's credits page weeks before its arrival. Many artists choose to keep some things a secret until it's time to drop but Chris Brown felt like giving back to his loyal supporters after over a year of them begging for new music. He had already teased the guest appearances on Indigo and this all but confirms all the names we'll be hearing alongside the Virginia singer when his new album is upon us.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

A few weeks ago, Chris shared a list of names that we could expect on his new mega-project, including Nicki Minaj, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Jon, H.E.R, and more. For those that were still unsure about whether or not the artist was trolling us with such a crazy feature roster, Breezy wanted to calm us all down by offering up even more proof. CB posted a gallery of his album liner notes with thank-you messages, writing credits and more. The list is not yet complete because there are still songs missing some information but for the most part, it looks like Indigo is fully recorded, mixed and ready to go.

The over 30-song body of work will include vocal contributions from Drake, Joyner Lucas, Lil Wayne, and a slew of others that you can peep in the liner notes below. Will you be copping Indigo when it releases on June 28?