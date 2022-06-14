Thus far, Chloe Bailey's debut as a solo artist has given us "Have Mercy" and "Treat Me," as well as confirmation that her debut album will be self-titled. While a release date hasn't been announced just yet, the 23-year-old did reveal that her latest single will be arriving later this month.

"Surprise! I'm dropping very soon," she captioned an upload from earlier this afternoon that also showed the sultry cover art.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

If you follow Bailey on TikTok, you may have seen her tease the single, called "Surprise," in a video where she went from sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on to complete glam in a matter of seconds.

"If you be good to me, Imma be great to you," she sings on the track. "If you stay down for me, then I'll stay away for you / Surprise, slip my panties to the side."

While her post didn't unveil an exact drop date (just that we can expect to hear the sexy single sometime this month), it did see the Atlanta native post for the camera in nothing more than some icy jewelry while cozying up on what looks like a bed.





In other news, Bailey recently opened up on her feelings about the industry being "overly saturated," also expressing gratitude for being signed to Beyoncé as it's given her "creative freedom and space to grow" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.