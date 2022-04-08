Chlöe Turns Up The Heat In "Treat Me" Visual

The way she expresses her sensuality and sexuality has caused a few conversations among her fans, but that hasn't deterred Chlöe from stripping down and showing off her curves. The singer has been easing into her solo career and the global response has been resounding applause. "Have Mercy" remains in radio spins and fans continue to stream the viral single up the charts, and this time around, Chlöe merges Pop with a little New Orleans Bounce on "Treat Me."

Of course, the singer treated viewers to a music video that shows her sliding around half-naked in oil in the middle of a conference table and shaking it fast in fishnets. Chlöe's vocals continue to give her fans Beyoncé vibes and it is a comparison that she doesn't seem to mind. Recently, Chlöe shared that her album is complete, so we'll keep you updated on more information as it arrives.

This one has fans' hearts racing, so stream "Treat Me" and share your thoughts on Chlöe's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Exceptional, you know, anything less is unacceptable

Don't get me wrong, I'm flexible

But only in other ways my legs can go

Confessional, I'm skeptical

'Cause being on my level is difficult