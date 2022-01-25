She's back at it with another cover and this time, Chlöe is tackling a classic. Minnie Riperton first shared "Lovin You" back in the 1970s and for decades, the ethereal single has been a staple on R&B playlists. Some have dedicated "Lovin You" to their partners or romantic interests, but Riperton famously created the song's melody for her daughter, Saturday Night Live icon Maya Rudolph. The comedian was only two-years-old when the song was released and Riperton repeats her name at the end of the track.

Thousands of singers have given their takes on this fan favorite, and most recently, Chlöe popped up on Instagram with her addition. The "Have Mercy" artist seductively delivered a sexy version that received a mixed reaction from fans.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

Many praised Chlöe for the performance as they commented that her vocals were on point, while others weren't so taken with her version, as they thought she was overdoing things. After witnessing the conversation over her video take place, Chlöe chimed in with a response to her critics.

"I like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find [smiling face with halo] that’s a compliment [exhaling emoji][smiling face with hearts emoji]." This isn't the first time Chlöe has taken hits over her social media videos, so she's taking it all in stride.

Watch her clip below.