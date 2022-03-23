The "Have Mercy" takeover solidified Chlöe as a solo artist as her viral hit moved from social media to the top of the charts. The Chloe x Halle singer has been a force for years as she and sister Halle Bailey's incredible vocals have had an unmatched imprint on Pop and R&B, but Chlöe is now stepping into her own—and flaunting her captivating sex appeal at every turn.

Fans have anticipated news about the songbird's forthcoming album for some time and recently, Chlöe offered up an exciting update. "Guys… i tried to hold it in but i finished my album a couple weeks ago," she revealed on Twitter.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

This news sent her fans into a frenzy as they asked her every question under the sun about the record.

"I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me," she added. "I'm so happy right now. I haven’t been that active and i miss you guys every single day, but just wanted to check in so you know i’m working and making everything special for y’all."

We'll have to wait to find out who she has collaborated with, but meanwhile, Chlöe has shared that her next single, "Treat Me," is available for pre-order.



Twitter