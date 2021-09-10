mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chloe Bailey Delivers First Solo Single "Have Mercy" Along With Sexy Visual

Erika Marie
September 10, 2021 00:08
This weekend, the singer will perform the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards.


She has been heating things up on social media for some time, and now, fans have received the first taste of Chloe Bailey's solo efforts. The world grew to love Chloe as she was one half of Chloe x Halle, but as the sisters grow into their own, they've not only decided to create their individual social media platforms, but they also are embarking on new career paths. 

Halle recently wrapped filming The Little Mermaid's live-action movie, and Chloe has been turning heads online as she brings sex appeal to her followers. The singer has been teasing her first solo single "Have Mercy," and it does not disappoint. Chloe will reportedly be performing the single for the first time on the MTV Video Music Awards stage in just a few days, so stream the track and let us know what you think.

Also, this sexy music video features a cameo, so let us know who you see.

Quotable Lyrics

How to surf it, man, how to work it, man
It's on purpose, I'm doin' it big
Body language like speaking Spanglish
I'll educate ya how to do this sh*t
Temporary, that's never rare-y
I'm necessary, yeah, I am that b*tch

