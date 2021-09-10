Chloe Bailey Delivers First Solo Single "Have Mercy" Along With Sexy Visual

She has been heating things up on social media for some time, and now, fans have received the first taste of Chloe Bailey's solo efforts. The world grew to love Chloe as she was one half of Chloe x Halle, but as the sisters grow into their own, they've not only decided to create their individual social media platforms, but they also are embarking on new career paths.

Halle recently wrapped filming The Little Mermaid's live-action movie, and Chloe has been turning heads online as she brings sex appeal to her followers. The singer has been teasing her first solo single "Have Mercy," and it does not disappoint. Chloe will reportedly be performing the single for the first time on the MTV Video Music Awards stage in just a few days, so stream the track and let us know what you think.

Also, this sexy music video features a cameo, so let us know who you see.

Quotable Lyrics

How to surf it, man, how to work it, man

It's on purpose, I'm doin' it big

Body language like speaking Spanglish

I'll educate ya how to do this sh*t

Temporary, that's never rare-y

I'm necessary, yeah, I am that b*tch