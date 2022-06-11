Just a few weeks ago, Chloe Bailey captured TikTok's attention when she strutted to Kandi's sultry "Legs, Hips, Body" song in a black Valdrin Sahiti gown at the Billboard Music Awards, and now she's returned with more flirty content, though this time she's promoting an upcoming single of her own.

As The Shade Room reports, following April's "Treat Me," the 24-year-old has been pondering which title from her forthcoming self-titled solo debut she should release next. Late last month, the songstress hosted an Instagram Live during which she previewed "For The Night," "Surprise," and "Cheat Back," asking viewers to vote on which one should be dropped next.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

If her recent TikTok is any indication, it seems that the second option must've won, as Bailey put together a creative video to help promote the NSFW track.

"If you be good to me, Imma be great to you," the lyrics sing as the "Have Mercy" hitmaker gyrates her hips along to the beat in an oversized t-shirt, pulling her hair out of her face with a scarf. "If you stay down for me, then I'll stay away for you."





After Bailey's hands cover the camera for a transition, we see her reappear in a much more glamorous look, her long dark hair framing her face, which has been beaten with a smokey eye and red lipstick. In her ears, she wore large hoop earrings, and her curvy figure was (barely) covered by a black catsuit with belt details on the side.

"Surprise, slip my panties to the side," the next lyrics go as the songstress sexily dances out of the frame – check it out below, and let us know if you're excited to hear new music from Chlöe Bailey in the comment section.

