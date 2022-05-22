Earlier this month, Chloe Bailey confirmed that her debut solo album is nearly finished during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, and not long after that, she revealed that the record will be a self-titled one. In between studio sessions, the Atlanta native has found time to snap a few sexy photos and videos for her five million Instagram followers, including a recent strut to a classic track by Kandi Burruss.

"Legs and hips and body, body," the R&B vocalist sang on her 2014 hit, which has clearly been stuck in Bailey's ahead according to a recent tweet, and her latest IG upload.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the clip, we see the "Have Mercy" hitmaker walking towards the camera in her black Valdrin Sahiti gown, a long ponytail wrapped in silver wire trailing down her back. The look appears to be the same one she donned for last weekend's Billboard Music Awards, so it's entirely possible the footage was captured before – or after – the event.

Bailey and her stylist tend to curate provocative looks for red carpets, and this one was no exception; a large cutout in the midsection exposed the 24-year-old's toned tummy and a small section of underwear, also black in colour.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the BBMAs went down a week ago, Bailey only shared the clip (and tweeted the lyrics) within the last 24 hours. Her friends and fans have been singing her praises in the comment section, with even Kandi herself dropping by to show some love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChloÌe (@chloebailey)

In other news, it was recently announced that Bailey will be among those starring in Praise This, an upcoming youth choir comedy similar to Pitch Perfect – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.