Chlöe
- TVChloe Bailey Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Discover the rise of Chlöe Bailey, from humble beginnings to her current net worth, while exploring her journey in TV, music, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureQuavo And Chlöe Share Their "GOAT" Migos SongsChlöe and Quavo dish on all things Atlanta, including Migos.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearChlöe Flaunts Her Curves With Skin-Tight Amiri OutfitChlöe is having a lot of fun on the road.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosChlöe Gets Her "Cheatback" With Joey Bad$$ In Visual To Future-Assisted SingleChlöe and Future's "In Pieces" collab has received a music video starring Joey Bada$$ and the man who treats the singer right.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsChlöe Denies Fling With Quavo...Sort OfThe "Have Mercy" singer caught up with Latto on "777 Radio" where they discussed the gossip.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsChlöe Bailey Details Her Relationship With Gunna After His Prison ReleaseChlöe Bailey giggles when asked about her "dear friend" Gunna. By Aron A.
- TVTrevor Jackson Defends "Grown-ish" Co-Star Chlöe's "Swarm" Sex SceneThe singer and Damson IDris turned heads with their raunchy sex scene, but Jackson believes critics missed the mark.By Erika Marie
- TVMalia Obama Pitched "Wild" Stories For "Swarm," Earns Praise From Chlöe & Dominique FishbackThe 24-year-old is officially a Hollywood screenwriter, and she's being applauded for her first credit in Donald Glover's "Swarm."By Erika Marie
- TVParis Jackson Jokes About Halsey, Race, & Blackness In Donald Glover's "Swarm"Michael Jackson's middle child stars in the new series and portrays a biracial stripper named Hailey who goes by the stage name "Halsey."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChlöe Teases First Look At Comedy Film "Praise This" Starring Quavo, Druski, Mack WildsOh, this is going to be funny. Watch the trailer here.By Erika Marie
- MusicChlöe And Latto Share Love For Each Other At Billboard's Women In Music AwardsThe cute and talented besties show off their friendship at the award ceremony.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureChlöe Addresses Backlash Over Chris Brown CollabAfter an onslaught of pushback over "How Does It Feel," Chlöe is questioned about her thoughts on the controversy.By Erika Marie
- GramChlöe Declares Single Status In Valentine's Day Thirst TrapDespite Gunna dating rumors, Chlöe lets the world know she's single and ready to mingle in a sexy pink 'fit.By Erika Marie
- MusicChlöe Sings Aaliyah's "One In A Million" For Missy Elliott Grammys TributeThe Black Music Collective Dinner honored Missy, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone.By Erika Marie
- SongsChlöe Combats "hidin" Leak By Sharing Single On SoundCloud: ListenThe R&B vocalist dished on Twitter about the track after the leak, revealing that she wrote it in April of 2021 and made the track in her home studio.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsChlöe & Latto Light Up On "For The Night"After teasing this track all week, the two hitmakers deliver another bop.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureChlöe Debuts "Sexy" B.DY Line With Garage ClothingThe singer introduces her affordable-wear line that was inspired by artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Chlöe's sister, Halle Bailey.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureChlöe Teases New Single With Skit Featuring DruskiThe comedian acts as the singer's secret boo as she's gearing up for a hyped release.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Shares Shirtless "Surprise" Cover Art, Announces June Release DateThe 23-year-old dropped off a TikTok previewing the song earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChlöe Addresses Haters Who Say She "Does Too Much": "It's Just Who I Am"The "Have Mercy" singer embraces those who love and hate her because "they're talking, so that's good!"By Erika Marie
- GramGunna Lusts After Chlöe's Mic-Licking Moment At "MTV VMAs"The rapper couldn't pass up the opportunity to comment on Chlöe's impromptu moment during her performance of "Have Mercy."By Erika Marie