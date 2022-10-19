When you’re in the process of promoting your music, it’s always good to call on some backup to get people more interested. Especially if that backup is social media comedian Druski, who was just featured in a promotional skit for Chlöe’s upcoming single, “For The Night,” which is about Gunna according to the singer herself.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the clip, a mystery man calls Chlöe at a rehearsal, where they talk about how they miss each other. Chlöe has the following proposal in the video: “I’ve been thinking about us, and I want this to be a thing. I’m ready for the world to know.”

“Aah,” says the mystery man, revealed to be Druski on FaceTime. “The world? You gotta tell the world? Come on, baby, I told you I’m going through a lot, come on now- aye Chlo, Chlo-Chlo, Chlo-bear, mami-“

Chlöe then says she’s gotta get back to rehearsal and hangs up on the guy who’s been asking you “What do you mean by that?” all over social media. Druski’s always garnered a lot of attention for his Instagram live antics and for being deep in the rap game at this point, but the 24-year-old singer makes it clear that she’s the star of this show.

The skit is short, sweet, and simple, but a lot of fans still enjoyed it. Many didn’t pick up that it was all a skit, so don’t be surprised if you see some Druski and Chlöe dating rumors going around. While the two Bailey sisters are gearing up for successful solo careers, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for when Chlöe drops “For The Night” and check out some funny reactions to the Druski skit below.