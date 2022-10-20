Chlöe Bailey is an established singer and songwriter but it looks like she’s not content with those titles alone. The “Have Mercy” artist has recently partnered with the clothing brand Garage to launch her new fashion line, B.DY. She let fans know what was coming with an Instagram post that included pictures from her fashion campaign.

“Y’all know I love to show my body, now you can too confidently with my new collection of B.DY by @garageclothing available now. #iweargarage,” she wrote in a caption.

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The various pieces of the line include day-to-day basics, such as jeans, cargo pants, crop tops, bodysuits, and more. The prices of the different items seem to range between $25 and $40, showing that Chlöe wants her collection to be accessible to the everyday shopper.

According to InStyle, who caught up with the new fashion star for an interview, her style inspirations came from “icons only,” which happens to include Halle Bailey. “She’s just so confident in her natural aesthetic, which I love,” Chlöe said about her sister.

The singer then went on to add that her grandmother, who also had a great eye for fashion, taught her a lot. “She got me into the brands and the fashion houses because she has a background in that.”

Family members aside, the Atlanta-born singer also drew inspiration from her fellow artists, including the likes of Beyoncé, her mentor, and Rihanna.

“There are so many incredible women when it comes to the stage. Diana Ross — how she would always be shining and looking like a star. Or Tina Turner, with the fringe.”

Fans are loving the collection so far and look forward to seeing what Bailey does next.

Check out B.DY below.

