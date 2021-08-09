There's some serious drama over at 1501 Certified Entertainment. As Carl Crawford continues to build his roster with some of the hottest rising women in the underground rap scene, the former baseball star has been accused of pitting his artists against one another. First, there were issues between his breakout artist Megan Thee Stallion and his current focus Erica Banks. Now, it appears as though former 1501 artist K'ona Lisa has a bone to pick with him, as well as Erica Banks.

Just hours after Erica Banks claimed she was the hottest female lyricist in the game by unleashing her "Ball If I Want To" freestyle, K'ona Lisa has responded with her own freestyle over the same beat. In the video, she dangles her 1501 chain in front of the camera before dramatically dropping it and shading her former manager and Banks.

"Cartier wet like I fell in the pool, I hope that girl come back and haunt you," rapped K'ona, referencing the drowning deaths of a woman and young boy at Carl Crawford's home last year. She also directly spoke on her 1501 ties, spelling out her bars in her caption, writing, "I been the (1) since I was (5) (O) you thought I’m the (1) you could try?"

Finally, she appeared to have words for Erica Banks, saying, "Bitches get signed and wanna be a stallion, but they call me Lisa, I'm one of a kind." For the last year, there have been constant comparisons between Banks and Megan Thee Stallion. Previously, Banks has tried to disassociate herself from the chatter but it continues to follow her.

Check out K'ona Lisa's freestyle below, as well as Erica Banks' underneath.