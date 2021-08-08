mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Erica Banks Flips DaBaby's "Ball If I Want To"

Aron A.
August 08, 2021 15:51
Erica Banks tackles DaBaby's "Ball If I Want To" on her latest freestyle.


Erica Banks had 2021 ablaze with the release of "Buss It." The song became an international smash, thanks to the power of TikTok, and the subsequent remix featuring Travis Scott. However, there's still more work to be done and Banks isn't slowing down by any means. Just the other day, she declared herself the top female MC in the game right now. That might seem like a stretch to most but she's putting her money where her mouth is everytime she drops.

This week, Erica Banks emerged with a remix to DaBaby's hit single, "Ball If I Want To." The latest E-Mix finds Banks tackling the beat with dominance while popping her shit.

Check out the latest offering from Erica Banks below. Did she kill the remix?

Quotable Lyrics
Hmm, yeah I'mma ball in this hoe
No, they don't like me at all in this hoe
Hit up the strip, I'mma fall in this hoe
When I stay in the club 'cause they callin' fasho

