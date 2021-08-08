Dallas-bred emcee Erica Banks has come through with a bold statement in tow, taking to Twitter recently with a simple remark.

"I’m the best female lyricist. Check the flows & catalog luv," she penned in a recent tweet.

The tweet arrived just ahead of a new drop from Banks as she hopped on DaBaby's "Ball If I Want To" backdrop for her latest E-Mix, her series of takes on popular tracks, flexing the lyricism in question.

While superlatives are certainly subjective, the southern rapper has proven to be particularly gifted with the pen especially with the string of remixes and freestyles that predated her current status. Her "Ball If I Want To" remix is only the latest showcase.

Banks particularly rose to prominence for her "Buss It" track, which caught viral success from a TikTok challenge. Currently signed to 1501 Certified, the Texas rapper has naturally drawn comparison to other emcees, namely labelmate Megan Thee Stallion, whose relationship with 1501 has been rocky to say the very least.

Fortunately, however, those conflicts have not translated into any beefs or competition between the two women, leaving Banks with an even playing field to make her case as the "best female lyricist" she claims to be.

