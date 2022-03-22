For those keeping up with social media antics today (March 21), it has been quite the evening. No one expected for a Monday to be this spicy, but the ongoing court battles between 1501 Certified Entertainment—led by Carl Crawford—and Megan Thee Stallion caused ruckus online. After news was shared that Crawford was suing Megan, she clapped back on Twitter, claiming that Crawford needs to take his money issues to 300 Entertainment with whom he has a contract.

Insults were thrown by both Crawford and Megan, with the former suggesting that he is still shelling out money for her shows. He also claimed that she wasn't being truthful and was hiding behind Roc Nation. Megan didn't hold back in her response.

"Carl I don’t wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass! You talking abt I ain’t paid for a show and you sound slow," she wrote. "Im the artist I don’t pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F*CKING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE."

Following the allegations of drug use, Crawford hit back.

"Aye y'all believe that Bullsh*t all y'all want to ...ion got Twitter fingers so I'm not bout to type sh*t all day..but I promise everything said about me about that matter is a lie," he wrote. ""The truth will be out soon enough." In another slide he added, "Defamation claim in the way," before following that up with a scathing allegation of his own.

"This all Coming from a Bonafide Alcoholic who f*cked the whole industry including her best friend n*gga [facepalm emoji]." Just prior to these posts, Megan stated she was no longer engaging. Check it out below.