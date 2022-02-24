Houston hottie and superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion has had a lot on her plate this week. Along with handling her recent spat with Tory Lanez and DJ Akademiks about the case involving her Summer 2020 shooting, she has also been juggling a suit against the label that has been holding up some of her releases.

It all began when 1501 Certified Entertainment label head Carl Crawford made a celebratory Instagram post saying Meg had dropped her suit against the label, to which Meg responded that she had only dropped one and was still pursuing another. She filed to drop one suit because 1501 had originally not allowed her to release her song "Butter (Remix)" with BTS, but had then retreated and allowed her to do so.

The case she is still pursuing against 1501 is that they refuse to count her October mixtape Something For Thee Hotties as an album so she can meet her minimum album requirement to be dismissed from her label deal sooner. SFTH has a 45-minute runtime, which her deal says is the threshold required for a project to be considered an album. But, Carl and 1501 will still not allow her to count it as an album because it was not promoted as such, according to Meg: "We are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BECAUSE YOU OWE ME MONEY!!!... This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and ain't contributed to sh*t SINCE 2018... NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, sh*t not even a flight!!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE."

Screenshot via @theestallion on Instagram

If the project counts as an album, she will only ned to release one more album to be free of her deal, but it currently stands at two more since 1501 won't allow it. But, in regards to Meg's current suit and her rant on Instagram directed towards Crawford, Carl responded via Instagram story to essentially call her a liar. Without specifying, Crawford insisted his label was not bullying her or Kona Lisa, another disgruntled 1501 artist, and that this is a fake narrative: "We're not bullying nobody. That's yet another lie and fake narrative made up by some of the best PR people u would ever come across #(Know)whatsreallyreal"

Check out Carl's Instagram story posts below.