After Carl Crawford posted a celebratory message about Megan Thee Stallion reportedly filing a request to dismiss her lawsuit against his 1501 Entertainment label and J. Prince, the Houston-bred rapper chose violence and decimated her former label boss, calling him out and essentially telling him that he doesn't know how to handle his business.

On Tuesday morning (February 22), Carl Crawford re-posted an article from AceShowbiz discussing a lawsuit that Megan reportedly filed to dismiss. The lawsuit in question accused 1501 Entertainment of blocking any new music releases from Megan, which she fought in court for and eventually won as the judge granted her permission to release her "Butter" remix with BTS.

"Only the real [H]town can relate," wrote Carl Crawford on Instagram this morning. "Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018."

It didn't take a long time for Megan to respond, posting the same screenshot and destroying Crawford in her caption.



"This dude never know wtf is going on with his business," she said. "The case that Was dismissed against you was from when you wasn’t trying to let me drop music ... you and 300 signed off and let me drop music so there is no case no more... we are most definitely STILL IN COURT and YOU STILL GETTING SUED BC YOU OWE ME MONEY!!! I AINT NEVER BEEN PAID FROM 1501 IN MY LIFE ! I make money bc im MEGAN THEE STALLION ! Grown ass men wanna bully me and eat off my name and paint me out as a villain online bc they know these bandwagon ass haters gone eat that sh*t up ! I dont even be saying sh*t to you lame ass n***as bc the TRUTH always comes out."

She followed that up with a post on Instagram Stories, saying, "Mfs pick with me all day then when i say something im the problem F*CK ALL YALL. This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and ain't contributed to sh*t SINCE 2018... NOT STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, sh*t not even a flight!!! But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE."

Check out all of the posts below



