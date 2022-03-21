Megan Thee Stallion is easily one of the biggest superstars in hip-hop right now, however, just like many other young artists, she is experiencing various problems with her record label. Meg has been signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment, and in her eyes, she is no longer part of the label. With her project Something For Thee Hotties, Meg felt like she had given 1501 the final body of work that was required of her.

Unfortunately, 1501 doesn't see it the same way as they claim that the project was old material and that they still need her to drop an album with at least 12 new songs. In a countersuit filed today, 1501 is trying to make sure that Meg is good for this project, and that she doesn't attempt to drop music somewhere else.

As one can imagine, Meg is pretty livid about this, and to voice her displeasure, she took to Twitter with some words about the situation.

"First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?" Meg wrote. "My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke ass label."

Meg's dispute with 1501 continues to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.