The legal drama between 1501 Certified Entertainment and Megan Thee Stallion has intensified. Carl Crawford's label was one of the first to be interested in Megan as a rising star, but as her career grew, their relationship became sour. There have been accusations hurled by both parties and Crawford has attempted to bar Megan from releasing new music, causing them to repeatedly battle out their differences in court.

Earlier today (March 21), we reported on Crawford filing a new lawsuit against Megan. This time, at the center of the controversy is Megan's mixtape Something For the Hotties, a project that was allegedly supposed to be her final album with the label. However, in his countersuit, Crawford claimed that the record is not a full album and she still has to fulfill her contract.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Quickly, Megan took to Twitter to clapback at Crawford, alleging that when her team asked for an expense report, he added his jewelry to the list. The rapper also stated that Crawford has complained that she isn't making him money but has countersued wanting more money. Crawford reacted on 1501's Instagram account.

"Stop playing the victim @theestallion u haven’t paid for 1 show since 2019 [angry censored emoji] hiding behind #Rocnation," he wrote in the caption. "U can keep that bullsh*t ass mix tape and send over that straight drop whenever u ready." Megan retorted, "Carl you got a wholeeee contact with 300 and talking sh*t to me like I got yo f*cking money! You are ATTACKING ME ..why? Bc you want to be FAMOUS NOT RICH. Ask KEVIN LILES WHERE YO MONEY AT STUPID."

