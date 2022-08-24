One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things.

While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.

Most recently, Offset delivered the Baby Keem-produced "5 4 3 2 1," and this coming Friday (August 26), he's preparing to deliver yet another banger in the form of "CODE" featuring Moneybagg Yo.

While on Twitter earlier this week, Cardi got to talking about some of her past and present projects after retweeting a dance project done to her 2019 single "Press," which she didn't hesitate to hype up. "Love it," the New York native began.

"This was not my highest song but this was one of my best videos... DIRECTED BY ME!"

When fans suggested that the Hustlers actress spend more time in the director's chair, she responded, "I'm directing one [of] Offset's music videos with a very sexy, talented artist. It's going to [be] amazing."

As AllHipHop notes, some have speculated that Cardi B could be referring to "Have Mercy" hitmaker Chloe Bailey, who liked the "Ring" artist's tweet. Offset has also previously hinted at working with the Atlanta-born R&B diva on an episode of Bardi Gang Radio.

Are you excited to see what the husband-and-wife duo has in store for Set's upcoming music video? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

