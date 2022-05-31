Cabo is heating up this Memorial Day long weekend thanks to Offset and Cardi B, who are currently on a baecation in the luxurious Mexican paradise. Their trip kicked off with a flirty photo dump from the mother of two, who flexed her "body in Miu Miu" with her "kitty on meow meow" in a colourful two-piece crochet set while riding on a private jet, and things have only gotten more eventful since then.

Upon arriving to their accommodations, the "Clout" collaborators were met with a beautiful view, although it wasn't long before tragedy struck as a yacht began to sink right in front of them. Luckily, the boat was empty, but the "Money" rapper still provided devastated commentary as the "big boat" said "Buh-bye!"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On Sunday, May 29th, it looks like Cardi and her husband hit the town and found themselves in a strip club, where the Hustlers actress didn't hesitate to hop on the pole and showcase the moves that helped her make money before her rise to fame in the music industry.

"We in Cabo... Where the hoes at?" she tweeted last night. "What's the vibes for the night?!" Clearly, the vibes for the night were getting hot and heavy with Offset, as that's exactly what they did, packing on the PDA when the 29-year-old had finished her performance to The Weeknd's "Earned It."





In other news, just a few days before they headed out on vacation, the Migos member made headlines after declaring that Cardi B is his "favourite meal" for a TikTok – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.



