OnlyFans has blown up this year, becoming a go-to platform for creatives to offer exclusive content to their loyal supporters. With monthly subscriptions available to your favorite stars, it has surfaced as a fool-proof way to generate extra income during the pandemic.

While the platform is meant to bring never-before-seen content to fans, people started using it to peddle their nudes and sex tapes, not looking back and repurposing the service as a porn website. Cardi B has just announced that she is joining the ranks of Safaree and Erica Mena, Casanova, Swae Lee, and more in creating her own account. However, it won't be used for adult content.

"I’m doing a partnership with only fans," revealed the Bronx-born rapper on Twitter. "Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there .....what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes ? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails ?"

Considering the amount of rumors floating around about her personal life, she should be pretty busy getting to each one on the page.

In case you were wondering, this is not the announcement that Cardi B has been teasing over the weekend. She clarified when a fan asked, noting that the big reveal is still to come.

Will you be paying for Cardi B's OnlyFans account?