Though Cardi B has since become a megastar since the release of her Grammy Award Winning album Invasion Of Privacy, which boasted her breakout single "Bodak Yellow" among other hit bangers, the aftermath has been relatively quiet on her front. Despite getting tracks like "Money" and "Press," both of which helped fill the void, many have since been eager to hear Cardi's sophomore effort.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Especially given the potential for musical growth. Though many were endeared to Cardi's underdog position and clear star power, her debut found her testing the waters in many ways -- opening the door for her new music to raise the bar. Naturally, such lofty expectations can lead to a heightened sense of pressure, which might explain why Cardi has been steadily taking her time to get it right.

Now, it would appear that Cardi is gearing up to kick off a rollout of sorts -- at least, that's what her optimistic fans are choosing to believe. Taking to Instagram, Cardi promised an upcoming announcement, clarifying that it had nothing to do with her upcoming OnlyFans partnership. As such, music feels like the obvious choice, with speculation that a lead single is around the corner. Or perhaps a title reveal; though she previously teased that the album would be called Tiger Woods, Cardi never appeared fully committed to the name. Either way, we'll know soon enough.