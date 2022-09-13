It's been a tumultuous month for the ladies of hip hop. Last week, Lil Kim was the target of social media slander after fans, and 50 Cent, accused her throwing shade at Nicki Minaj in her verse on Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B (Remix)." Although Kim denied the claims, things got more intense for the Barbz after Nicki released her highly anticipated Queen Mix version to "Super Freaky Girl," with JT of the City Girls, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Maliibu Mitch. They even accused Megan of "encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol" after Nicki blasted and unidentified female rapper for trying to force her to drink during pregnancy.

Megan has since denied the claims, however drama with the rap girlies is still at an all time high. Cardi B seemingly addressed the elephant in the room in recent Twitter rant. "This sh** is tiring, old, and redundant," she tweeted. "Same formula, DIFFERENT YEAR = start chaos, drama, and then promote their sh**. I actually have a life outside of my house and Twitter. Until b***** put a @ on it they talking to their mother. Byeeee." Although Cardi didn't mention anyone in particular, she followed up the tweet, insisting that anyone who has beef with her should tag her on social media directly.

The tweets come less than a month after Cardi shared another cryptic tweets, saying, "This week just prove what we been saying for years…..Im part of people marketing plan. I refuse to help if I don’t get pay." Shortly after the post, she retweeted a fan who wrote, "No because why everytime someone is trying to sell something they try to start with you randomly. Rappers, tik tokers, wrestlers, politicians lmaooo. Make them pay up !!!!!" What once appeared to be a growing sisterhood of female rappers now seems to be a divisive battlefield.

