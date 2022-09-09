Lil Kim Joins Megan Thee Stallion For "Plan B" Remix

Fresh off the release of her sophomore album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion is still blessing the hotties new music. This time around, the Grammy Award winning rapper teamed up with hip hop veteran Lil Kim to deliver the highly anticipated remix to Megan's "Plan B." Last month, Kim teased the collaboration via Instagram, sharing a photo of two female arms intertwined with champagne flutes in hand. Last week, she posted the full photo of herself alongside Megan Thee Stallion living it up on a private jet.

On Thursday (September 8), Funk Flex premiered the "Plan B (Remix)" on his Hot 97 Radio Show, and listeners quickly assumed Kim was throwing shots at Nicki Minaj and her son, Papa Bear, when she rapped: "Your father's a b****, your brother's a b***. Keep acting like this and your son 'gon be a b****." Although Nicki has yet to respond to the claims, 50 Cent believes Kim was taking shots at the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper. He posted a photo of Lil Kim to his Instagram page with the caption, "@Nickiminaj you better light her a*** up. She said something about the baby, he baby eye f**** up."

Check out "Plan B (Remix)" below and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

"I don't got an ex, boy you never existed

The only "X" I miss is Earl Simmons

Now my heart cold, no feelings, might **** your dad

Like Lori Harvey 'cause he got a bigger bag