Nicki Minaj is back, and ready for revenge. The mother of one made this abundantly clear on Monday (September 12) during the latest episode of Amazon's Queen Radio.

Aside from spilling tea on the alleged three defamation lawsuits she's been crafting against haters who have seriously thrown dirt upon Minaj's name throughout her career, the "Super Freaky Girl" hitmaker also laid into reality star Garcelle Beauvais, whose own 14-year-old son was recently hit with a slew of online hate from Real Housewives viewers.

Garcelle Beauvais and her sons Jaid and Jax attend the 2022 MTV VMAs -- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"This lady is on one of the Real Housewives [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,'" Minaj ranted to listeners. "Bitch, if you can’t… stand the motherf*cking heat, get out the kitchen, bitch."

As Page Six notes, the Trinidadian artist's anger appears to stem from an interview Beauvais did with Jennifer Hough – the woman who accused Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, of sexual assault in 1994 – recently.

"Did you care about my motherf*cking son, bitch? Did you care about my motherf*cking son, hoe?" the 39-year-old continued to yell, bringing her nearly 2-year-old baby boy, known as Papa Bear, into the conversation.

Next, Minaj threw shade at Beauvais over her 2011 divorce from Mike Nilon, saying, "I see why that white man left you, bitch."

Hough appeared on The Real last year, at which time she told the 55-year-old and co-host Adrienne Bailon about what she's endured since going public with her story about Petty.

"I’m tired of being afraid," the alleged victim shared, adding that Minaj and her husband have "tried to keep her silent."

