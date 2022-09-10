Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful female rappers of all time, and that crown inevitably comes with some haters. Nicki was in the spotlight this week for her "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)," but also got some flack from Hitmaka, who disagreed with the "Do We Have A Problem" rapper's claim that female rappers' ghostwriters try to sound like her.

Now, Akbar V has entered the conversation, coming to the defense of Minaj. "Cut the crap and stop hating," the Atlanta artist wrote. "@NICKIMINAJ always have supported female rappers …she has always supported me …and what i don’t like is how Everytime she doing something Good y’all try to make it into something bad."

Akbar didn't stop there. In a separate tweet, she continued, "Also … new girls stop thinking you are on the same level as Nik when you have y even did the shit she has done ….. y’all be letting things go to y’all head so fast … the lack of disrespect y’all give to the Queen…y’all can’t possibly think y’all on her level.." In a follow-up post, she then wrote, "How sway and ... y'all don't even write [crying laughing emojis] how could y'all think y'all on her level [crying laughing emojis] ... no funny s**t but how sway? [crying laughing emoj] this is crazy."

V then tweeted that she would go "back into hiding" after the series of tweets, but couldn't help but add one more thought. "And please don’t get nothing twisted i been a barb," she wrote. "When everyone thought it wasn’t kool to do so… y’all remember the Nicki hate train ? Cause i do … and i stood tall with my Queen …so all this love is Fevzi be right here baby no d riding."

