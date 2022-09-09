mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)" Ft. JT, BIA, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch & Katie Got Bandz

Aron A.
September 09, 2022 09:25
737 Views
40
3
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Super Freaky Girl (Queen mix)
Nicki Minaj Feat. JT, BIA, Maliibu Miitch, Katie Got Bandz & Akbar V

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
81% (4)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nicki Minaj shows out with the ladies on the new remix of "Super Freaky Girl" featuring JT, Bia, Maliibu Miitch, Katie Got Bandz & Akbar V.


Nicki Minaj recently notched her first #1 solo single on the charts with "Super Freaky Girl" but it looks like she's aiming to keep up the momentum with the highly-anticipated remix. 

After dropping cryptic hints and teasers, Nick James came through with the megamix for her latest hit single alongside a slew of talented female rappers including City Girls' JT, BIA, Akbar V, Maliibu Mitch, and Katie Got Bandz. The song largely serves to highlight the talent on the record as Nicki holds down hypeman duties across the record and each rapper holds it down for their respective city. However, she does serve up a new verse after Maliibu Miitch holds it down for New York City.

Though "Super Freaky Girl" is one of the biggest tracks of the year, Nicki transformed the hit record into a necessary posse cut where she embraces the new talent that came after her. 

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't talkin' Spanish when I say, "Señorita"
Told that bitch ghostwriter, "Yo, send your reader"
Oh, you ain't know, ho? Ask Wikipedia
These bitches hungry, guess I'm just greedier

Nicki Minaj JT BIA Maliibu Miitch Katie Got Bandz Akbar V
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)" Ft. JT, BIA, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch & Katie Got Bandz
40
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject