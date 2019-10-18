If you're following Cardi B on Instagram, you're a lucky one. She just posted an Instagram picture, while posing in her Fashion Nova outfit. She's been working with Fashion Nova since 2018, advertising their outfits, and even creating her own line. Cardi B is a rapper, fashion icon, and one of the judges on Netflix's brand new show, Rhythm and Flow.

Netflix/Allied Integrated Marketing

As a judge on Rhythm and Flow, Cardi is joined by T.I. and Chance the Rapper. Three different personalities came together to judge a wide variety of rappers. All these rappers had different styles coming from California, Atlanta, and Chicago. They began as 30 contestants, which dropped to 16, and then 8. Cardi B said that choosing from the contestants was harder than she thought. She even mentioned during the New York auditions that they pay her to be mean. All the judges were pretty harsh, but they wanted to let these rappers know that the industry will be even more cut-throat.

The episodes for Rhythm and Flow drop every Wednesday at 3 AM Eastern. This week, we were blessed with 3 episodes in a row, and we can't wait to see what comes next. Chance the Rapper, Tip and Cardi seem to be getting closer because of this show. Cardi B and Chance even joined T.I. on his podcast expediTIously with Tip ''T.I.'' Harris to discuss various topics, including the 2020 elections and more.

While waiting for the next episodes, we have Cardi B's sexy photos to drool over in the meantime.