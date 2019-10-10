If you haven't started watching the new Netflix series Rhythm + Flow yet, you've got to get on that this weekend. The show, which stars T.I., Cardi B and Chance the Rapper, houses a number of famous names on the guest list, including the late Nipsey Hussle and Migos rapper Quavo. Looking back on his appearance at the judge's panel, the auto-tuned Atlanta musician reminded everybody that he's truly a nice person despite his negative comments on a recent episode.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Listening closely to an aspiring rapper do his thing on the microphone, Quavo didn't exactly hold back his true emotions when it came time to offer his thoughts. Instead of keeping his mouth shut, he suggested that the man try out a different career path. Explaining that the origins of his name stem from how he believes everything in his life is a gift from God, Quavo brought him back down to earth by responding that he may be gifted... just not at rap.

"You got, like, a gift but maybe it may not be, rap," said Quavo with a shy smile on his face. Tip, who sat directly next to the star, started cracking up and Cardi B commented on the post with tons of laughing emojis as well. While it's pretty obvious that Quavo wasn't messing with his style, he likely earned some new fans just by appearing on the show. Gotta look at the positives!