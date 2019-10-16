Chance The Rapper is just like you and me. In order to be a successful recording artist, especially an independent star like Chano, you need to have an extremely high work ethic. It can be very difficult to make a name for yourself in this business. After all, there are so many other talented rappers trying to do the exact same thing as you. Sometimes though, you've just got to take a break to build up the mental strength you need to prosper. Much like everybody else during this time of year, Chance The Rapper found the perfect way to procrastinate.



Instead of tuning into his favorite Netflix show Rhythm + Flow, and instead of promoting said show on the internet, the Chicago-based recording artist came through with a must-watch clip of Snoop Dogg rapping in Korean. Seriously, you've got to check this out.

"I should be promoting #rhythmandflow or #doubleduty @nbcsnl but I need yall to see what unc was on in Korea," wrote Chance on his social pages. His brother, Taylor Bennett, chimed in to say that he believes Snoop can pull off just about anything. With his extensive catalog in front of our very eyes and some of the sickest flows known to mankind, the D-O-G-G might just still be one of the best rappers on the planet. Peep him doing his thing in a foreign language below.