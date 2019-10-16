T.I. is back with another episode of his ExpediTIously podcast, and this time he's joined with him his Rhythm + Flow co-hosts Cardi B and Chance The Rapper. While the former two were in T.I.'s studio to record the episode, the Chicago rapper phoned in to add himself to their conversation. It wasn't long before things took a turn to America's political arena, especially considering the 2020 presidential election is just a bit over a year away.

All three Rhythm + Flow judges haven't been shy about criticizing the sitting president of the United States in interviews and on social media, but according to Chance, American citizens need to suit up for another four years of Donald Trump in the oval office. "You know why we keep getting presidents that we don't want? It's because we keep getting tricked into thinking that we have a choice. It's two parties that pick who they want to run for office, and then there's a bunch of lobbying and money that gets thrown around, and eventually, they come out and say, 'This is who our leader is.'"

Chance continued, "I think, totally believe, and y'all can quote me on this a couple years down the line. I think Trump is gon' win again in the next election because he's got the biggest base," he said. "And the next president after Donald Trump will be our first ever independent president. If they not independent, they'll be from a fringe party, but they'll be from a party that's not Democrat or Republican." Check out the clip below and let us know if you agree with Chano's comments.