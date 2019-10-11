Chance The Rapper Drops Off Official "We Go High" Video

A visual depiction of Chance's relationship with his wife.

Chance The Rapper's beloved debut album The Big Day arrived back in July and came equipped with 22 singles and some strong features from DaBaby, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and tons more. One of the most standout tracks is hands down "We Go High" that depicts the ups and downs of Chance's relationship with his wife, Kirsten Corley.

The video has touched on the latter as the five-minute Elijah Alvarado-directed clip depicts Chance's partner finding his skeletons in the closet forcing her to leave. As he hits the road solo he faces different views and emotions but by the end, they come back together with a stronger foundation and a crew of people rallying behind them.

“There’s a caricature of me that’s, like, I only make happy songs or songs for babies and stuff like that,” Chance previously stated of his legacy. “In fact, I make a lot of sad songs. Like a lot, a lot of sad songs. A lot of slower melancholy songs on most of my projects. I think I’ve always made music about death.”

So far the video is only made available on Instagram.