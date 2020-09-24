Fredo Bang isn't the only person to shoot his shot at Cardi B following her announcement that she and Offset were getting a divorce. Apparently, her inbox is overflowing with people trying to become her next husband.

A few weeks ago, Cardi B announced that she was starting an OnlyFans account, offering a more personal view into her life with a small subscription fee. She hasn't disappointed because, this week, she reportedly went live on the platform and discussed her ongoing divorce, revealing that the pool is vast for potential partners following her split from Offset.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to The Jasmine Brand, the star explained that she was the one who filed for divorce, saying: "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again, I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

Currently single, Cardi says that there are tons of men and women making themselves available to her, but she's not interested right now.

"My DMs are flooded," she joked. "I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy."

She went on to reportedly state that she has no ill will toward Offset. "I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father," she said. "At all, I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It's understandable that Cardi would want to wait a bit before dating. Do you think she'll ever be ready to find a new partner though?

[via]