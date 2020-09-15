Cardi B & Offset Breakup
- RelationshipsCardi B Calls Off Offset DivorceCardi B has called off her divorce with Offset, throwing away the papers in court.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsCardi B Confirms She's Back With Offset: "I Really Wanted Some D*ck"Cardi B reveals that she and Offset are back together.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Reunite Again, Don't Look Like Divorcing CoupleCardi B and Offset partied together at an Atlanta club last night, which doesn't seem like something a divorcing couple would do.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsOffset Wants To Get Back With Cardi B: "I Miss Mrs. WAP"Offset responds to a fan who says he looks stressed out, saying that he misses "Mrs. WAP".By Alex Zidel
- AnticsOffset Seemingly Buys A Birthday Billboard For Cardi BCardi B shows off a billboard designed for her birthday, thanking a mysterious "Sir" for the gift.By Alex Zidel
- GossipCardi B Says Her DMs Are "Flooded" Following Offset Divorce: ReportCardi B reportedly went live on OnlyFans and said that her DMs are flooded following her Offset divorce announcement.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsFredo Bang Shoots His Shot At Cardi B With A PoemFredo Bang isn't waiting for Cardi B's divorce to be final, he's already sliding into her DMs with a romantic poem.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsCardi B & Offset Divorce: Twitter Imagines Future As Offset's LawyerFuture has somehow found his way into Cardi B and Offset's divorce with Twitter envisioning him as the perfect divorce lawyer for the Migos rapper.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsOffset Declares Himself "Set 2.0" Amid Cardi B Divorce, Gets Riddled With HateOffset disables comments on Instagram after receiving a bunch of hateful messages about his divorce to Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsCardi B's Team Addresses Rumor That Offset Got Another Woman PregnantCardi B's camp responds to rumors that Offset is having a baby outside of their marriage, stating that the rumor is "super false."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLizzo Seemingly Sides With Cardi B After Split From OffsetThe Pop/R&B singer sent Cardi a bouquet and a note showing her support during her divorce.By Isaiah Cane
- RelationshipsCardi B Amends Divorce Documents, Wants Offset To Have Joint CustodyCardi B clarifies that she'd like to come to an "amicable resolution" with Offset in newly amended divorce docs. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsCardi B Reportedly Wants Full Custody Of KultureCardi B has reportedly filed a petition for full custody of Kulture in her divorce from Offset. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsCardi B Files For Divorce From Offset: ReportCardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Offset, according to Hollywood Unlocked.By Alex Zidel