Prior to the release of "WAP," Cardi B had teased a multitude of surprises on social media. One of them was her foray into OnlyFans territory, but she was not using it to share explicit photos of videos.

"I’m doing a partnership with only fans," wrote Cardi on Twitter. "Everytime some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there .....what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes ? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails ?"

According to a statement by OnlyFans, the Grammy-winning rapper will be using the platform "to release behind the scenes content, address ongoing rumors, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans, and much more."

Her page is officially live and, right off the bat, she's giving fans a discount to sign up. If you've been fiending for more Cardi B content, you can head on over there and subscribe for the very low price of $5.

"Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars," wrote Cardi in response to people complaining about her prices. "I’m bringing it down to 4.99. Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week."

