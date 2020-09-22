Immediately following the news that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset, both rappers were hush-hush about the demise of their marriage. Now that the rumors have permeated blogs and social media, Cardi B has come forward to defend herself and her estranged husband from what she calls lies. Last week, Cardi got on Instagram Live and cleared the air by saying cheating wasn't a factor in her divorce, and today (September 21), she returned to once again slam false reports about her breakup with the Migos star.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

"People were just flooding me with... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the sh*t came from. Ain't that about a b*tch," she said. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me."

Cardi also debunked claims that she was getting a divorce for attention, mentioning that she wouldn't spend $20K on lawyers for that. "I get along with [Offset's] mother very well. You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention," said Cardi. "Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of f*cking followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f*cking world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"

Meanwhile, legal documents state that there is no chance at reconciliation and there have been reports that Cardi an Offset want their divorce to be as painless as possible.

