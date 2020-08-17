Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have a lot to celebrate. Breaking the internet with the release of their new song and video "WAP," it seems as though nobody could stop talking about the female empowerment anthem. While it had its haters and lovers, everybody had an opinion about the video, which has already racked up over 100 million views.

It was announced earlier today that the song had debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking a few records on the way there.

"WAP" officially has the most first-week streams of all time, earning 93 million plays across all streaming platforms. It also had the biggest sales week of the year with 125,000 sales. Needless to say, Cardi B is pretty happy.

"Number fuckin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on billboard hot 100," wrote the rap superstar on Instagram, sharing a video of her live reaction to finding out the news. "I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion .I don’t even know how to thank you ,I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans,Thank you the world for listening .Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it .Imma get like a bad bitch and tell ya later.Love ya WAAAAAAAPP."

Cardi says that, later in the day, she will release a "testimonial" which will go further in depth regarding her reaction to going #1 again. You can bet your top dollar that the hype for her sophomore album is here.

Congratulations, Cardi and Megan!