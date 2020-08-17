No surprise to anybody at all, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have officially been crowned atop the Billboard Hot 100 as "WAP" becomes the obvious #1 song this week.

With a massive debut, bolstered by a music video featuring cameos from Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Normani, and more, "WAP" has officially made history on the chart with its number one debut. According to Chart Data, the track was streamed more times during its opening week than any other song in history in the United States. It is starting out with 93 million streams. In addition to this stat, Cardi B becomes the first female rapper in history to earn Hot 100 #1 hits in two different decades.

The song has had the biggest sales week of the year (by far) with 125,000 sales in its first week, already getting several certifications by the RIAA.

With this debut at the top, Cardi B gets her fourth #1 song while Megan Thee Stallion clocks in her second. This continues Cardi's run as the female rapper leading the way in terms of chart-topping hits, extending her winning ways.

The song's success was anchored by all of the social media chatter surrounding it, with politicians chiming in about the track's raunchy nature, calling out both rappers for being bad role models. Both Cardi and Megan have fought off those statements, noting that plenty of female rappers prior to them have included sexual references in their music.

Congratulations to Cardi and Megan!