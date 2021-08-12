Roblox is one of the most popular video games for kids and some parents, including Cardi B, are speaking out against how expensive the game can get.

On Wednesday's episode of Top 5s, rising rapper midwxst spoke about how he initially got into music because of Roblox. While the game can present opportunities for kids and teens to join different communities pertaining to their interests, like cars, design, or music, it's certainly pretty easy to go overboard on in-game purchases. Cardi B learned that the hard way, apparently, and now she's complaining that she needs a gift card for her daughter Kulture to use on the game.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the rapper joked that if she ever goes broke, it's not because of all her Birkin bags... it's because of Roblox.

"If I ever go broke is not because of jewelry,cars or purses it’s because of Roblox," laughed Cardi. "Like I need a discount or a gift card for that game cause my kid be running it up."

In-app purchases can be pretty tricky to control, especially when the game is targeted at children and young people. Maybe it's time for Cardi to lock Kulture's ability to buy products in the game, but we doubt she's bought more than one of Cardi's purses is worth.

Later tonight, Cardi will be featured on Lizzo's new single "Rumors." Listen to a preview of the song here.