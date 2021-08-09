It's been a while since we heard some new music from Lizzo and Cardi B, whose last albums were released in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Now, that's not to say it's not appreciated when an artist takes their time to craft something truly special -- but in all fairness, many fans have been waiting to see how Cardi and Lizzo bounce back on their follow-up efforts.

Now, it would appear as if the time has come for at least one rollout to kick off. Lizzo has officially set a date for her triumphant return, confirming that her new single "Rumors" will be dropping this Friday, August 13th.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The jovial singer took to Instagram to unveil that Cardi B will be joining her for the big release, sharing a clip of an amusing FaceTime call to ring in the news. "RAND RISING MUTHAFUCKASSSSS…. GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON ‘RUMORS’ W/ ME?!?" she captions, while Cardi builds further hype in the comment section: "you really think they ready?"

Mere moments ago, Lizzo came through to share the single artwork, which looks about exactly how you might expect. In other words, look for "Rumors" to bring plenty of signature confidence, sex appeal, and devil-may-care attitude from the pair of commercial superstars. Though the track is technically a Lizzo single, it wouldn't be surprising if it served a two-birds, one-stone type of purpose, kicking off an album rollout for both parties.

Check out the cover art and FaceTime exchange below, and look for "Rumors" to land this coming Friday.