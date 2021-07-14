From releasing "Up" to starring in the latest installment in the high octane Fast & Furious movie series, Cardi B has had an insane start to 2021. It got even wilder when she revealed that she is expecting her second child with Offset at the BET Awards last month, and media professionals like Joe Budden have started questioning whether the Hip-Hop community will ever get a new Cardi album at this point.

After clarifying that she'll be dropping another album after giving birth in six months, the "W.A.P." rapper has now revealed that she has a "secret" for her fans, and in a recent post from The Shade Room, you can see Cardi teeming with excitement.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"So, I got a secret to tell you tomorrow guys," Cardi B says in the video. "I'm scared! I'm scared! I'm scared, but I'm excited. I'm excited, but like, I'm scared. I'm always scared! But I'm really excited. I'm scared because I'm excited. I cannot wait...But no, seriously. You gonna love it."

The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, so while Cardi's announcement may come later today, it's also likely that it may arrive tomorrow, which may hint at a possible music release from the "Up" rapper. Most of the fans commenting on the post, however, are convinced that Cardi will either be revealing the gender of her baby or announcing that she's carrying twins.

Check out The Shade Room's screengrab of Cardi B's Instagram story below.

What do you think the Invasion of Privacy artist has up her sleeve — new music or an update regarding her pregnancy?