Cardi B is officially expecting baby number two with her partner Offset. The “WAP” artist revealed that she is pregnant again during her performance at the BET Awards, Sunday night.

While the Migos were performing “Type Shit” off of their new album, Culture III, Cardi came flying onto the stage to perform her verse from the track, surprising everyone with her baby bump.

"OK Bardi with the baby bump!" Marsai Martin said after the performance.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Soon afterward, Cardi confirmed the news on her Instagram with a picture of herself and the caption "#2." She also tagged Offset in the post. Fans filled the comments section with congratulations as well as heart, heart eyes, and other emojis.

Aside from her performance with Migos, Cardi is nominated for several awards at the ceremony. The soon-to-be mother of two is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer's Choice, and Video of the Year for "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion and Video of the Year for "Up."

Cardi gave birth to her first daughter with Offset, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, 2018. She is named after Migos' albums, Culture, Culture II, and Culture III.

Check out Cardi's announcement below.

[Via]