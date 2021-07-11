Cardi B recently broke minor internet hiatus, taking to Instagram to help promote her hubby and his group's latest project Culture III. She later hit the stage for a surprise appearance of her collaboration with the Georgia rap group "Type Sh*t" at the 2021 BET Awards, revealing her pregnancy during the performance.

It seems like Cardi has a lot to celebrate today. In addition to soon welcoming her second bundle of joy, the Bronx native can also rejoice in the fact that a federal judge has officially dismissed a $3 million lawsuit against her. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a blogger named Latasha K's counter lawsuit over claims Cardi threatened her will be dismissed, while the original suit from Cardi will proceed.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Cardi sued Tasha after the vlogger claimed she had Herpes, was a prostitute in the past, and abused drugs. Tasha countersued the "WAP" rapper claiming she publicly defamed her which led to her receiving death threats. The judge has decided to not make a decision on Cardi's claims against Tasha and will leave that up to the jury.

He explains that Tasha presented "video evidence" to the court that allegedly shows “Plaintiff has at least admitted to being a prostitute and as to her use of drugs.” The order furthers, “For example, in a video produced in opposition .... it appears that Plaintiff is discussing engaging in sexual acts for money. In that same video, Plaintiff discusses her use of drugs and about having to “pop pills” sometimes when necessary."

While keeping Cardi's initial lawsuit in tact, the court dismissed Tasha's counterclaims, citing that the blogger failed to "produce any evidence" showing that Cardi had threatened her. The judge explains Tasha only provided evidence of Cardi's friends making threats, not the "Up" rapper herself.