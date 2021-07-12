If your parents are Cardi B and Offset, chances are your wrists and neck will be as flooded out with diamonds as theirs. The couple celebrated the 3rd birthday of their firstborn child, Kulture, over the weekend. The extravagant princess-themed birthday party had all of their friends and family in attendance but it was when Offset and Cardi B revealed their gifts for Kulture that had the internet floored.

Kulture, 3-years-old, is now the proud owner of a $250K iced-out Richard Mille watch. Footage emerged following the extravaganza that showed Offset gifting his daughter a diamond-encrusted Richard Mille watch.

On top of the new Richard Mille, Cardi B also decked out her daughter with an equally lavish gift. Cardi took to the 'Gram where she revealed that she copped Kulture a brand new chain decked out with Disney and Chanel pendants, courtesy of celebrity jeweler Eliante. However, Cardi admitted that she didn't manage to outdo Offset this time around. "Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice," Cardi wrote, thanking Eliante for his work on the baby charm necklace.

In related news, Kulture is also expecting to be a big sister soon. Cardi B and Offset announced they were expecting baby #2 during the Migos' performance at the BET Awards. Cardi popped out to perform "Type Sh*t" and revealed her baby bump before she and her husband confirmed the news on Instagram.

What do you think of Cardi B's chain for Kulture?